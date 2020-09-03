GreenSlate Named One of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc.
GreenSlate has been named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.
The more we optimize the business of content production and deliver greater efficiency to our clients, the busier we get … I’m incredibly proud of our team and what we have built.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GreenSlate has been named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Founded in 2004 by CEO John Finn, GreenSlate built the leading cloud-based production accounting and payroll software platform for the entertainment industry. Today, many of the world's leading creators, production houses, and streaming platforms rely on their technology and services to manage their production finance needs and streamline their workflows, all while minimizing their impact on the environment. GreenSlate's software solutions and services span payroll management, production accounting, residual payments, benefits administration, insurance, and tax credit services.
"The more we optimize the business of content production and deliver greater efficiency to our clients, the busier we get. Our business is built on two fundamental tenets. One: technology can bring real change to content production, optimizing workflow management by saving time, improving accuracy, and increasing security. Two: financial solutions providers should deliver this change with transparent economics. On both fronts, we have a history of disrupting accepted models. It is a great honor to be named to the Inc. 5000 list. I’m incredibly proud of our team and what we have built. We will continue to accelerate our commitment to research, development, and reinvention to realize the next chapter of our company's growth," said Finn.
Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also featured in the September issue of Inc.
About GreenSlate
GreenSlate provides the most advanced technology for production accounting and entertainment payroll. Their innovative all-in-one cloud-based platform is evolving the entertainment industry’s back-office. By replacing inefficient paper-based processes with digital technologies, GreenSlate’s clients benefit from greater efficiencies, better access to data, and cost savings, all while minimizing their impact on the environment. GreenSlate offers a full range of software solutions and services for payroll, production accounting, tax credit management, ACA compliance and benefits, giving production professionals real time access to the information they need, when they need it, from greenlight to delivery. For more information, visit www.gslate.com.
About Inc.
Business-media brand Inc.’s award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About the Inc. 5000
The Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. For more information, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.
