People can comment on proposed and temporary hunting, trapping and licensing rules that require legislative approval

Idaho Fish and Game is currently taking public comment on a variety of proposed rules and temporary rules that would affect hunting, trapping, nonresidents license purchases and more. Deadline to comment is Sept. 23, and people can comment via email or mail written comments to rules@idfg.idaho.gov or mailed to Paul Kline, P.O. Box 25, Boise, ID, 83707.

All of these rules must be approved by the legislature to take effect. Based on public comment, the Fish and Game commission will decide whether to forward these rules to the legislature for approval.

Full proposed rules can be found on the Idaho Administrative Bulletins, Sept. 2, 2020 or on the Fish and Game's rulemaking webpage.

Proposed rules being considered that would not take effect until approved by the 2021 legislature

Docket No. 13-0104-2002

Move application date for Landowner Appreciation Tags from June 15 through July 15 to May 15 through June 15 to ensure enough processing time before early LAP hunts open.

Limit annually the number of reduced-fee nonresident disabled veteran elk tags to 300 and nonresident disabled veteran deer tags to 500 (regular and white-tailed deer).

Docket No. 13-0108-2001

Establish a one-year wait period for anyone who draws a controlled hunt tag for pronghorn (including either sex, and doe and fawn) similar to the current wait period for those who draw an antlered deer or elk controlled hunt tag. Unlimited controlled hunt tags for antelope would not be affected.

Docket No. 13-0109-2002

Delay the start of pheasant season by five days for nonresident hunters.

Simplify turkey tag options.

Establish consistent requirements for validation of game bird tags and establish a mandatory check and harvest report for swans.

Designate two special waterfowl hunting days for veterans and active military personnel (same days designated for youth waterfowl hunting).

Docket No. 13-0116-2002

Allow traps for furbearers or predatory or unprotected wildlife to be placed near a big game animal that has died naturally. Revise use of bait for trapping furbearers and predatory and unprotected wildlife.

Establish additional restrictions for use of body-gripping traps on dry ground.

Temporary Rules effective before the end of 2020

Note: These temporary rules are currently in effect, or will be in effect before the legislative session, but still must be approved by the legislature to become permanent. People can still comment on these rules because they are also proposed rules that the Fish and Game commission must decide whether to forward to the legislature.

Docket No. 13-0104-2003

Limit annually the number of reduced-fee nonresident disabled veteran elk tags to 300 and nonresident disabled veteran deer tags to 500 (regular and white-tailed deer). This temporary rule is effective Dec. 1, 2020.

Docket No. 13-0109-2004