Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,265 in the last 365 days.

North Dakota Highway 56 in Kulm temporarily closed for railroad work

Beginning today, September 2nd, North Dakota Highway 56 in Kulm has been temporarily closed to motorists for work replacing the railroad crossing. During the closure, motorists will be required to use the detour route through Kulm. Road signs will be in place to guide motorists through the detour. The detour will have a 14-foot width restriction along with a 100-foot length restriction due to tight corners along the route. The closure is expected to be opened Friday, September 4.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/

You just read:

North Dakota Highway 56 in Kulm temporarily closed for railroad work

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.