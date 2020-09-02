North Dakota Highway 56 in Kulm temporarily closed for railroad work

Beginning today, September 2nd, North Dakota Highway 56 in Kulm has been temporarily closed to motorists for work replacing the railroad crossing. During the closure, motorists will be required to use the detour route through Kulm. Road signs will be in place to guide motorists through the detour. The detour will have a 14-foot width restriction along with a 100-foot length restriction due to tight corners along the route. The closure is expected to be opened Friday, September 4.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/