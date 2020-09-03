Entrepreneur Magazine Ranks Brand Journalists Top Franchise Lead Generation Agency

Brand Journalists We Build Epic Brands

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the third year in a row, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked Nashville based Brand Journalists as a top franchise marketing agency in its 2020 list of top Franchise Industry Suppliers.

The annual Entrepreneur listing is the franchise industry’s gold standard for franchise services. It makes sense that Brand Journalists would rank well given the results the marketing firm produces, according to Chief Development Officer David Sparks. Brand Journalists pioneered the development of franchise recruitment websites and conversational marketing in the franchise industry more than a decade ago.

“Our success comes from our unique approach to content strategy, conversational marketing, and highly targeted persona campaigns,” says Sparks. “We realized more than a decade ago that journalism-style marketing, websites and video content are what buyers are looking for and we’ve been very successful helping tell brand stories in a way that greatly expands franchise development for our clients.”

The result is a company that generates more than 100,000 unique franchise leads a year and has helped over 220 franchise systems recruit over 10,000 new franchise owners since its inception. These companies include major franchise brands such as SONIC and Chem-Dry Carpet Cleaning to hundreds of smaller, emerging franchise brands.

Brand Journalists partners with franchise brands and provides award-winning franchise recruitment websites, high ROI franchise lead generation campaigns, sales support, and consulting to help franchise brands create profitable breakthroughs as they grow.

"Thomas has this idea that people connect to brands through storytelling," Sparks says. "So we've taken this idea and his background in journalism to connect with buyers. Ultimately, I think we've pioneered the way to build websites that tell powerful stories." Despite the complexity 2020 brings, this has been a record year for the firm, which had expanded staff and added numerous clients.

“Franchising is booming in 2020 and should be for a few years ahead,” said Sparks. “We’ve seen more than a 150% increase in interest in franchise ownership and companies are more in need of our proven services than ever before. It is an amazing time to be part of the franchise industry.”

For more information about Brand Journalists visit the company website: www.brandjournalists.com or call 615-499-4410.

