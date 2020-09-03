Barnstone Studios Offers Free Art Class and Discounts to Enrich Stay-At-Home Time

The Barnstone Studios, established in 1977, is dedicated to fostering an appreciation of fine art, and helping to make art education accessible to all who desire to develop their skills, enrich their lives, and learn to draw very well. Myron Barnstone, A Self-Portrait, 1977 Barnstone Studios is accepting applications for the 2020 Winter Gwendolyn Stine Scholarship

Intro Drawing Class by Globally Respected Teacher Has Been A Stepping Stone to Professional Art Careers for Thousands for Four Decades

THURMONT, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For students missing their art classes, or people with extra time on their hands now who always wanted to learn to draw, Barnstone Studios is stepping up. The Thurmont, Maryland-based art studio and gallery is offering the Barnstone Studios Drawing Systems 1 class download, a $49 value, for free. Just enter the code STAYsafeDRAW at checkout. The other eight classes in the series are 25% off when you enter the code STAYsafeDRAW425 at checkout.

The recorded classes are taught by the late Myron Barnstone, recognized as a leader in bringing classical drawing and design back into mainstream art education. Barnstone himself was a celebrated painter in the 60s and 70s, with highly-lauded exhibits in Paris. He honed his skills at Oxford University’s prestigious Ruskin School of Art. Barnstone grew frustrated, however, that contemporary art schools stopped teaching the disciplines studied by master artists for centuries, like anatomy and the geometric precision of The Golden Section. Instead, instructors were urging students to do “what felt good.”

Barnstone locked away 500 of his paintings and drawings, and burned hundreds more, to keep from influencing his students’ developing artistic vision.

During the 35 years he ran Barnstone Studios in its original location in Coplay, Pennsylvania, thousands learned the skills and techniques that launched them into distinguished careers as artists, professors, authors, animators, architects, graphic designers and other art-related professionals.

“Nothing in art,” Barnstone frequently reminded his students, “is any more arbitrary than that which you would find in metric poetry or metric music, or any other intellectual form. Everything has a structure. Everything has a beginning, a middle, an end. It has purpose, and it falls in a tradition.”

Barnstone Studios Alumni Are Eager to Help You!

After studying a few of the Barnstone Method classes, you’ll have completed quite a few preliminary sketches. You are invited to post your work on the Barnstone Studios Impaling Wall facebook page, where Barnstone alumni will offer pointers.

For more in-depth analysis and coaching, sign up for an introductory 15-minute session with a Barnstone Master Guide for only $15. Our guides are distinguished Barnstone Studios alumni with their work in private collections and galleries world-wide. Bundle three 30-minute or hour-long Master Guide sessions and save 30% off the regular price. Meet the Barnstone Master Guides and book your private mentoring session today.

Home is Where the ART Is!

Start your fine art collection -- or add to it -- with the Barnstone Studios “Home is where the ART is” program. Select an original Barnstone drawing or painting, or a gallery-quality print -- and we’ll calculate taxes and shipping. Then we’ll divide interest-free payments into equal monthly amounts for up to a year. At the end of the payment period, we’ll deliver your art to where it belongs -- in your home. Five percent of the sale of all artwork goes directly into the Barnstone Studios Gwendolyn Stine Scholarship Fund.

Apply for the Gwendolyn Stine Scholarship

If you’re serious about taking your artistic skills to the next level, and you’re willing to invest up to 10 hours a week practicing your skills, consider applying for the Gwendolyn Stine Scholarship program, a 6-month course of study that includes 6 hours of one-on-one mentoring with a Barnstone Master Guide. The deadline to apply for the 2020 Winter scholarship is December 12.

Barnstone Studios at 202 A East Main Street, Thurmont, Maryland, is dedicated to fostering an appreciation of fine art, and helping to make art education accessible to all who desire to develop their talent and enrich their lives. Additional information about Barnstone Method classes, the Patreon program, private coaching from Barnstone Master Guides, original works or limited edition prints and other related products is available online at BarnstoneStudios.com, or by calling 301.788.6241.