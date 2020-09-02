Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Paving starting on Hwy 30 in Cottonwood County (Sept. 2, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. – Brief delays will be encountered on Highway 30 in Cottonwood County as the construction project will move from culvert work to paving starting Thursday, September 3.

Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zones and watch for workers, equipment and additional trucks on Highway 30 from the Murray/Cottonwood County Line (Cottonwood County Road 7) to Highway 71.

The project, which began on July 13 and is expected to be complete in October, includes resurfacing 17 miles of Highway 30, past the communities of Storden, Jeffers and Westbrook, adding two-foot paved shoulder and repairing culverts.

Knife River Corporation from Sauk Rapids was awarded the project with a bid of $4,047,576

