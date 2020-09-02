Three eastern North Dakota communities to receive Main Street Initiative Vibrancy Grant funding

The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced that three communities in eastern North Dakota were recommended to receive funding from the Main Street Initiative Vibrancy Grant. Nine communities across the state were recommended to receive grant funding, with a total of $13,500 to be awarded. Eastern North Dakota grant recipients include City of Argusville, Jamestown Downtown Association and Tuttle Rural Innovation Center. The Main Street Initiative Vibrancy Grant Program seeks to assist in adding a spark of activity and energy to communities across North Dakota. This program helps provide small investments to community projects or events that encourage public art, activate underutilized space or promote walking and biking. By starting small and supporting an initial community vibrancy project, this grant program inspires others to engage and contribute to improving quality of life for visitors and residents. Grant funding supports nonprofit organizations and/or local governments in vibrancy projects such as public events, public art, cultural celebrations, activating underutilized space, community gathering spaces, promoting active transportation, mitigating impacts of vacant or deteriorated infrastructure and more. Grant applications opened on Jan. 29, 2020 and closed on July 31, 2020. The following applications are recommended to receive grant funding: Bowman County Development Corporation: Agricultural Mural Project - $1,500 City of Argusville: Community Center Improvements - $1,500 Hettinger Area Chamber of Commerce: Collaborative Workforce Center Improvements- $1,500 Hazen Chamber of Commerce: Public Event/Street Dance - $1,500 Bismarck Mandan Chamber/Leadership Bismarck Mandan: Bismarck Event Center Sign Revitalization - $1,500 Mandan Progress Organization: Visitor Center Improvements - $1,500 Jamestown Downtown Association: Alley Art/Mural - $1,500 Tuttle Rural Innovation Center: Community Room Improvements - $1,500 City of Dickinson: Street Corner and Sidewalk Planters - $1,500 Total Grant Awards – Round 1: $13,500 For additional details on this grant program, visit: https://belegendary.link/MainStreetVibrancyGrant