Check schedules and expect waits for state ferries over Labor Day weekend

Modified service on multiple routes due to COVID-19

SEATTLE – People who plan to travel on a state ferry over the Labor Day weekend should check sailing schedules and plan for long waits if driving a vehicle aboard. Several routes will operate on modified schedules dependent on Washington State Ferries’ COVID-19 Response Service Plan (pdf 200 kb).

“As many look to take advantage of the great weather forecast over the long holiday weekend, I want to remind everyone that most counties remain under essential or limited non-essential travel orders under the Safe Start reopening plan,” said Amy Scarton, head of WSF. “I continue to ask that you ride our ferries only if absolutely necessary.”

Because of the coronavirus, customers who board a state ferry in a vehicle are strongly encouraged to remain in the vehicle throughout the sailing. For anyone not inside a vehicle, a face covering is required on all ferries in compliance with the state’s health order (pdf 315 kb). Anyone that boards a ferry in a vehicle should put on a face covering if they exit the vehicle during the sailing. Masks are available on board for those who need them. To maintain physical distance standards, WSF will enforce reduced occupancy in terminals and on sailings for walk-on passengers.

What to know before hopping on a ferry over the Labor Day holiday weekend The longest wait times for vehicles are likely to be at the Edmonds, Kingston, Mukilteo and Clinton terminals. These routes often have the highest vehicle ridership in the system on any given day. To reduce or eliminate waiting, riders may consider taking an early morning or late evening sailing.

Riders on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands route should plan for delays as service on the run has been falling behind schedule. Because of the pandemic, the route is operating on timetables normally used during the winter months, which are not designed to handle the loading and unloading times of higher ridership levels.

The busiest sailings will likely be in the westbound direction Friday, Sept. 4, then eastbound Sunday and Monday, Sept. 6 and 7.

Modified schedules due to COVID-19 Travelers who haven’t ridden a ferry lately should be aware of changes in schedules due to the pandemic. The following routes are operating on modified schedules:

Seattle/Bainbridge and Mukilteo/Clinton: Final daily round trip suspended

Final daily round trip suspended Seattle/Bremerton: One-boat service, final daily round trip suspended

One-boat service, final daily round trip suspended Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth: Two-boat schedule, late-night sailings suspended

Two-boat schedule, late-night sailings suspended Edmonds/Kingston: Final round trip suspended on Fridays and Saturdays

Final round trip suspended on Fridays and Saturdays Port Townsend/Coupeville: One-boat service

One-boat service Anacortes/San Juan Islands: Winter schedule

Travel tips

People using state highways to get to the ferry terminal should plan ahead for potential backups and delays with real-time traffic information on the WSDOT traffic app for mobile devices.

WSF, a division of the Washington State Department of Transportation, is the largest ferry system in the U.S. and safely and efficiently carries nearly 24 million people a year through some of the most majestic scenery in the world. For breaking news and the latest information, follow WSF on Twitter and Facebook.