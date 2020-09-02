NIOSH Approves GH9500 Surgical Type of Great Hawk N95 Respirators with FDA Clearance for Hospital Applications
This is EXCITED news for hospitals and clinics, which enables them to have BETTER options to acquire top quality surgical N95 respirators from now on.
Wearing QUALITY N95 Respirators is the MOST EFFECTIVE way to keep us away from Coronavirus.”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great Hawk Air Service is pleased to announce that it has received the newest NIOSH approval to its surgical type of N95 respirators, i.e., Great Hawk™ GH9500 N95, which was issued by Mr. Jeffrey Peterson, Chief for Conformity Verification and Standards Development Branch, NIOSH, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services on August 28, 2020.
Meanwhile, the Great Hawk™ GH9500 N95 respirators have been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a surgical mask under 510(K) K020474. This means the GH9500 type of N95 respirators may be extensively used in any hospital / clinical applications not only during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also the coming years after the COVID-19 emergency period/s.
According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”), the N95 respirator is the most common of the 7 types of particulate filtering facepiece respirators. This product is able to effectively provide the wearer with at least 95% filter efficiency level against airborne particles as small as 0.3 micron, free of oil. Any N95 respirator must be approved by NIOSH; otherwise, it should be illegal and fake N95.
To date, NIOSH-approved N95 respirators are the first choice for global hospital / clinical employees to wear in order to protect themselves and patients against Coronavirus.
Based on this approval, Great Hawk Air Service will officially start its production and regular deliveries of the Great Hawk™ GH9500 N95 Particulate Respirators to global hospital / clinical customers in combating Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Headquartered in Washington, DC, NIOSH (“National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health”) is the United States federal agency responsible for conducting research and making recommendations for the prevention of work-related injury and illness. It is part of the CDC within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Based in Seattle, Washington, Great Hawk Air Service is a professional aviation service provider while it supplies global users with top quality personal protection equipment (“PPE”) and medical equipment. For more information, see its following links:
