Quality N95 Respirators and Surgical Masks Open Distributorships

Wearing QUALITY face masks are one of the MOST EFFECTIVE ways to prevent healthy professionals and the general public from infections of Coronavirus.
Wearing better face masks, receiving more powerful protections!”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great Hawk Air Service is pleased to announce that distributorships for quality N95 respirators and surgical masks are NOW available to regional wholesalers and national retailers throughout America. It will provide the most effective way for Great Hawk Air Service to supply as many N95 respirators and surgical masks as possible to support the public to combat Coronavirus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As everybody has ever seen today, COVID-19 pandemic is becoming worse and worse. Millions of new confirmed cases occur weekly. More States in the U.S. have to lock down again. Most of the public wouldn’t see any hope to restore their normal life at all.
At the same time, more and more case studies have demonstrated that wearing QUALITY face masks are one of the MOST EFFECTIVE ways to prevent healthy professionals and the general public from infections of Coronavirus.
Unfortunately, due to various reasons, it is VERY HARD for most people to acquire quality face masks for their immediate needs; ignorant people are STILL trying to prevent the general public from wearing face masks.
Now this situation shouldn’t continue any more. This difficulty shall be changed right away. Why? Because Great Hawk Air Service is ready to satisfy the massive demands for N95 respirators and surgical masks in a timely manner.
If you are a regional distributor or national retailers who want to service your customers better for their immediate safety cares, please feel free to contact Great Hawk Air Service for sufficient supplies of quality N95 respirators and surgical masks. Millions of such quality products are available to deliver throughout the U.S. weekly based on the most modernized production lines.
Please be advised:
1) All the N95 Particulate Respirators are NIOSH-certified, which provide the HIGHEST PROTECTIONS to the wearers among all types of face masks;
2) All the surgical masks are FDA-cleared with a fluid-resistant rate ≥120 mmHg, which provide dozens of times BETTER PROTECTIONS to the wearers among any other types of face masks and cloth coverings except N95 respirators.
3) Such quality products have been EXTENSIVELY used in hospitals, medical centers, healthcare operations, labs, university schools of medicine, government agencies (such as fire department, jails, etc.), airlines, cruise ships, sports events, cinemas, shopping centers, social parties, etc. in various countries.
Wearing better face masks, receiving more powerful protections! Healthy life is the most valuable for every one to pursue. Inquiry email: info@N95-US.com
About Great Hawk Air Service: As one of the NIOSH-certified and CDC-recommended PPE suppliers in the U.S., Great Hawk Air Service is a professional aviation service provider while it supplies PPE and medical equipment worldwide. Its modernized face mask production lines are capable to produce millions of top quality N95 respirators and surgical masks on a daily basis. For more information, see its following links:
1) Global Page: www.Facebook.com/GHA800
2) Official Website: www.N95-US.com
