My PPE Store Offers Name Brands of Protective Products to the General Public and Small Business Owners against COVID-19
Wearing QUALITY PPE is the MOST EFFECTIVE way to keep us away from Coronavirus. My PPE Store provides a GREAT opportunity to acquire quality PPE online.
Wearing quality PPE, receiving powerful protections!”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great Hawk Air Service (“GHA”) is pleased to announce that My PPE Store has been launched on its website and NOW opens to the general public and small business owners for instant purchase of the world’s top quality personal protective equipment (“PPE”) 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
The available name brands of PPE for the public to purchase includes, but not limited to, N95 respirators, protective coveralls, isolation gowns, surgical masks, medical exam gloves, safety goggles, etc., which may change from time to time. Such PPE may be used in the following circumstances:
1) Hospitals;
2) Medical centers;
3) Clinics and Dentistry;
4) Labs;
5) University’s Medical Schools;
6) Government agencies, such as fire department, police department, jails, correction centers, border patrol, coast guards, etc;
7) K-12 Schools;
8) Airports;
9) Community centers;
10) Public transportation such as Airlines, trains, buses, etc;
11) Rail stations;
12) Sports events;
13) Small businesses; and
14) General public.
All the listed products at My PPE Store are sold by case/s only and delivered to locations throughout the U.S. In most cases, an order will be shipped from Washington via FedEx the next business day.
As everyone has seen, COVID-19 pandemic becomes worse and worse GLOBALLY. Dozens of millions of people have been confirmed infections of Coronavirus while hundreds of thousands of people have died because of lack of effective personal protection. The recent case studies have demonstrated that wearing QUALITY PPE shall be the MOST EFFECTIVE way to prevent human beings from infections of Coronavirus, which has been constantly recommended by World Health Organization (“WHO”) to all countries.
Unfortunately, it is VERY HARD for most people to acquire QUALITY PPE for their immediate needs, while some ignorant people are trying to prevent the general public from wearing PPE.
Now this situation shouldn’t continue any more. Why? Because GHA offers top quality PPE at My PPE Store to the needed parties in the U.S. for their daily protection. Both the general public and small business owners have had an easy access to top quality PPE from now on. For instance, if you run a cinema and need N95 respirators for your business operations, as long as you have an internet access and credit card or PayPal account, you are good to purchase the best PPE from home or office or cell phone. You may simply click on the link https://N95-US.com/my-ppe-store.html, complete your order in seconds, and then the ordered PPE will be delivered to your home or office in the following days. That’s SO EASY.
Please be advised that such quality products have been EXTENSIVELY used in hospitals, medical centers, healthcare operations, labs, university schools of medicine, government agencies (such as fire department, jails, etc.), airlines, cruise ships, sports events, cinemas, shopping centers, social parties, etc. in various countries. GHA assures that all the offered PPE are REAL, in stock, and name brand/s with top quality in the world.
Always, wearing quality PPE, receiving powerful protections! Healthy life is the most valuable for every one to pursue. Inquiry email: info@N95-US.com
About My PPE Store: My PPE Store belongs to Great Hawk Air Service, an NIOSH-certified and CDC-recommended PPE supplier in the U.S. It provides the general public with a GREAT opportunity to purchase quality PPE online. Its modernized PPE production lines are capable to produce millions of top quality products on a daily basis. For more information, see the following links:
