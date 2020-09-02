PRIORITY NOTICE: Maine Learning Results Still Guide Instruction

Dear Champions of Education,

We have been asked to re-affirm the expectations that are included in Part IV of the Framework for Reopening Schools and Returning to In-Person Instruction, as it relates to all content areas within the Maine Learning Results.

Each School Administrative Unit is required to meet the health and safety requirements and the components for hybrid and remote instruction. This includes provision of and progression within the standards found in the Maine Learning Results, and includes mathematics, English/language arts, science and engineering, social studies, visual and performing arts, health and physical education, world language, and career & education development. When combined, the Maine Learning Results provides for a well-rounded and robust learning experience that can nurture the academic, creative and social-emotional growth for all students.

While each content area presents with unique challenges in light of the safety requirements and precautions that are needed during this pandemic, the Department of Education’s content specialists, along with a number of professional organizations, have developed creative and innovative ways in which to ensure that all content areas can be taught. The ongoing professional development and technical support will assist every SAU in meeting their obligation to implement the required components for hybrid and remote instruction.

We encourage our educators and school leaders to reach out to the Department of Education content specialists with any questions or requests for support; they can share strategies and resources for integrated, remote, blended, and other creative learning options! The specialists and other resources can be found, here. Additionally, professional development/office hours are being offered, and can be accessed here.