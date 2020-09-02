Attorney General Schmitt Statement On Passage of HB 46, Relaxing Police Residency Rules

Following the passage of HB 46, which relaxes residency requirements for St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt released the following statement:

“The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is consistently over 150 officers short. In a November press conference, we made creating a carjacking statute, which has already passed, and relaxing the police residency rules a priority for our office. We worked with city leaders - including the Mayor, the Police Chief, and the Director of Public Safety - to relax those requirements and recruit more police officers in the City of St. Louis. By doing so, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department will be able to recruit from a wider, more diverse applicant pool, fill empty officer positions, and put more boots on the ground to help curb rising violent crime rates in the City of St. Louis. I appreciate the legislature’s hard work in passing this important bill, and I look forward to Governor Parson signing it into law.”

