Attorney General Hanaway Asks Missourians To Join the Fight Against Foreign Influence In Ballot Campaigns

New reporting tool empowers Missourians to assist the Attorney General’s Office in enforcing the Foreign Influence in Ballot Measures Act.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway reaffirmed her commitment to protecting the integrity of Missouri’s elections from foreign influence. Under Senate Bill 152 (2025), the Foreign Influence in Ballot Measures Act, the Attorney General’s Office has new authority to investigate and prevent foreign-sourced funding in ballot campaigns. Missourians can now help uphold the integrity of state elections by reporting suspected foreign involvement in ballot initiatives directly to the Attorney General’s Office, keeping foreign influence from dictating Missouri laws.

“Election integrity isn’t just about casting a ballot; it’s about ensuring that those who seek to influence Missouri’s elections are Americans, not foreign actors,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “My Office will continue enforcing these laws to protect our state from foreign interference and preserve the integrity of Missouri’s elections.”

The Foreign Influence in Ballot Measures Act bans foreign nationals or entities they control to directly or indirectly contribute to, spend money on, or participate in decision-making for Missouri ballot measures.

Examples of illegal activity include:

Donations from foreign governments, foreign corporations, or individuals who are not U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents;

Contributions funneled through a U.S. organization that received more than $10,000 in funds from foreign nationals within the past four years;

Foreign individuals or entities directing, dictating, or influencing how funds are spent to affect a Missouri ballot initiative.

Committees supporting or opposing ballot initiatives must obtain written affirmations verifying that significant contributions come only from lawful, non-foreign sources.

To help enforce these protections, the Attorney General’s Office has created a Foreign Contribution Reporting Form for Missourians to report concerns or provide information about potential foreign involvement in ballot measure activity.

Attorney General Hanaway emphasized that the public’s vigilance plays a crucial role in ensuring election integrity. “Missourians have always valued accountability and transparency in their government,” Attorney General Hanaway added. “By reporting concerns, the public can help identify suspicious funding and strengthen confidence that every campaign influencing Missouri ballots is both lawful and transparent.”

While the Attorney General’s Office has investigative authority under SB 152, the statute also imposes strong confidentiality requirements under §105.1500. The Attorney General is prohibited from revealing the identity of any entity or tax-exempt donor under investigation unless a final determination confirms a violation. Unlawful disclosure of such information constitutes a violation of Missouri’s Personal Privacy Protection Act (§105.1500).

Members of the public are encouraged to submit information through the Foreign Contribution Reporting Form at ago.mo.gov to assist in maintaining fair, transparent, and Missouri-controlled elections.