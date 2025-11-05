Attorney General Hanaway Opens Probe Into Utility Companies’ Underground Facility Safety Compliance Across Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that her Office has opened an investigation seeking information about public utility companies and underground facility owner compliance with the Missouri Underground Facility Safety and Damage Prevention Act.

Underground facility owners are required by law to accurately locate and mark their buried infrastructure within two working days of receiving notice from Missouri 811 of an excavator’s (homeowner or professional) intent to dig in the area. The Attorney General’s investigation follows reports of systemic failures by certain underground facility owners to locate buried service lines, particularly those leading to Missourians’ homes, in a timely and accurate manner.

“Proper excavation practices save lives,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “When utilities and excavators follow the law, we prevent serious accidents, protect critical infrastructure, and ensure Missourians enjoy uninterrupted utility service. We take Utility and Digging Safety complaints seriously, and my Office will not hesitate to hold utility companies accountable and ensure every Missourian’s safety is prioritized.”

The Attorney General’s investigative demand requires Missouri 811, formerly Missouri One Call System, to produce complaints, tickets, and reports concerning member facility owners who have repeatedly failed to comply with the requirements of the Underground Facility Safety and Damage Prevention Act.

Attorney General Hanaway encourages homeowners and professional contractors to report underground facility owners who fail to properly or promptly locate underground facilities by submitting a “Utility and Digging Safety (One-Call)” complaint form to her Office. Complaint forms may be found at ago.mo.gov/other-resources/forms.

The full Civil Investigation Demand (CID) can be read here.