Attorney General Hanaway Warns Missourians To Watch For HVAC And Winter Weather Scams

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – As Winter Weather Preparedness Week begins across Missouri, Attorney General Catherine Hanaway is reminding consumers to prepare their homes and to stay alert for scams that often spike when the temperatures drop.

“Winter brings more than snow and ice; it brings scammers looking for an easy target,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “Whether it’s a fake furnace repair, a fraudulent contractor, or someone pretending to represent your utility company, my Office will continue protecting Missourians from those who try to profit off bad weather.”

With colder temperatures approaching, many Missourians are scheduling furnace and HVAC tune-ups or contracting for roof, insulation, and heating system repairs. Unfortunately, scammers often use these seasonal needs to trick consumers into unnecessary or overpriced repairs.

Attorney General Hanaway offered the following tips to help Missourians avoid HVAC and winter weather scams:

HVAC Scams

Beware of “too-good-to-be-true” offers. Scammers may advertise ultra-low prices for furnace inspections or duct cleaning, only to claim your system is unsafe or contaminated and needs costly “emergency” repairs.

Avoid unnecessary part replacements. Some fraudsters falsely claim that key components, such as igniters or control boards, need to be replaced, often quoting inflated prices.

Don’t pay in advance. Reputable HVAC technicians won’t demand full payment before any work begins.

Confirm credentials. Always check that the company is licensed and insured. Ask for a written estimate and compare quotes before authorizing repairs.

Winter Contractor & Utility Scams

Don’t trust unsolicited offers. Scammers often go door-to-door after storms, claiming to inspect roofs, gutters, or insulation. Ask for ID, verify the business with the Better Business Bureau, and never pay in cash.

Watch out for fake utility workers. Utility impostors might say they need to “replace equipment” or “check meters” in your home. Call your utility provider directly to confirm before letting anyone in.

Never share personal information. No legitimate agency will ask for your Social Security number, credit card number, or bank information to verify eligibility for weather-assistance programs.

“Preparation is important, but so is vigilance,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “If you suspect someone is trying to take advantage of you, contact my Office immediately. We stand ready to help protect your family and your finances this winter.”

Consumers who believe they have been scammed should call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222 or file a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.