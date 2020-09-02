MEDIA ADVISORY: GoGetTested Stands Ready to Provide COVID Testing to Florida
WHAT: GoGetTested, a unique public-private consortium that makes booking a Covid-19 test widely accessible and as easy as booking a restaurant reservation online, is ready to fill the void left by Quest Diagnostics in Florida. GoGetTesting is available to offer free testing and speedy results to anyone in the state of Florida.
WHO: The consortium includes Precision Primary Care startup Wellhealth, PE-backed Lab HealthTrackRx, event management company Victory Marketing, inventory and warehouse management company Lead Commerce, and Silicon Valley-based healthcare fintech startup Wellpay. GoGetTested has already used its unique platform to successfully conduct more than 30,000 tests in Texas. GoGetTested can test tens of thousands of Floridians per day with no charge to individuals for these tests. WellHealth CEO Ahmad Gaber is available to speak with interested parties.
WHEN: GoGetTested is ready now to deploy PCR testing, the gold standard for accuracy, for any government agencies, companies, and educational organizations that may be interested in a mobile testing site. A site can be ready within seven days, and accurate test results can be available as soon as 24 hours later.
WHERE: Throughout the state of Florida -- at any site desired.
WHY: The Florida Department of Health and the Florida Division of Emergency Management severed all ties with Quest Diagnostics after that lab failed to follow Florida law by reporting all COVID-19 results in a timely manner. Florida is in dire need of a testing partner to fill that vacuum.
