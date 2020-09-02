COVID-19 Daily Update 9-2-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on September 2, 2020, there have been 441,396 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 10,642 total cases and 230 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 88-year old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Taylor County, an 84-year old female from Taylor County, a 72-year old male from Ohio County, a 67-year old female from Logan County, a 67-year old female from Nicholas County, a 73-year old female from Harrison County, and an 88-year old male from Jackson County. “We regret to report more deaths of our fellow West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Each life lost to this disease is heartbreaking. We send our sympathies to these families.”

CASES PER COUNTY : Barbour (34), Berkeley (808), Boone (143), Braxton (9), Brooke (95), Cabell (555), Calhoun (10), Clay (27), Doddridge (6), Fayette (365), Gilmer (19), Grant (141), Greenbrier (105), Hampshire (92), Hancock (121), Hardy (75), Harrison (272), Jackson (204), Jefferson (365), Kanawha (1,515), Lewis (33), Lincoln (123), Logan (501), Marion (219), Marshall (133), Mason (109), McDowell (71), Mercer (318), Mineral (144), Mingo (250), Monongalia (1,209), Monroe (126), Morgan (37), Nicholas (53), Ohio (289), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (43), Preston (140), Putnam (294), Raleigh (372), Randolph (227), Ritchie (5), Roane (33), Summers (19), Taylor (106), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (45), Wayne (259), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (8), Wood (309), Wyoming (67).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested . Such is the case of Jackson, Mineral, Ohio, Pocahontas, Summers, Wood, and Wyoming counties in this report.