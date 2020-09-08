Damaris Express Invests in New Ticketing Technology, Continues to Grow Cross Border Xpress Shuttle Services

CBX Shuttle Ticket Purchase and Support Desk

Damaris Express, a San Diego Based Provider of Cross Border Xpress’ Ground Transportation, Goes Live on Next Generation Sales & Inventory Management Platform

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Damaris Express, a San Diego-based ground transportation provider, today announces the successful launch of an omni-channel sales and back-end inventory management system. Damaris is a woman owned business, with ten plus years’ experience offering safe, comfortable travel throughout Southern California, and has been providing door to door and shuttle service to Cross Border Xpress (CBX) travelers since 2017.

The ticketing and inventory technology upgrade journey began when the Damaris team recognized an increased revenue opportunity in marketing their services more effectively to CBX travelers. CBX offers a convenient and cost-effective opportunity for travelers to utilize the Tijuana International Airport (TIJ) via San Diego. Passengers arrive to the CBX terminal in San Diego, cross the border through a skybridge and depart from TIJ, or arrive at TIJ and are able to directly cross through the CBX skybridge into San Diego and travel onwards to their Southern California destinations.

“We recognized the growth opportunity but knew we would need more automation to ensure a quality passenger experience, as well as efficiently manage the increased operational, financial and logistical tasks on the back-end,” said Karina Perez, CEO of Damaris. “While these are challenging times in travel, we wanted to establish the technology and resource investments now to be in a better position to continue our growth and improve our service to CBX when the U.S.-Mexico border re-opens for non-essential travel.”

Damaris Express currently provides services to and from CBX to San Ysidro, San Diego, and Los Angeles as well as several stops in between. With plans to relaunch their Fresno route as more travelers return, Damaris also recently purchased 7 vehicles and now has a total of 24 buses and sprinter vans.

“Once we decided to make the investment in online ticketing, we looked for a software and service provider who could help us quickly and cost efficiently upgrade our systems for today, but also help us continue to grow,” said Javier Becerra, Operations Director for Damaris. “We chose Betterez a Toronto-based ticketing platform with a local office. We liked Betterez’ ease of use, ability to manage our entire operation from sales to drivers to reporting, including our door to door services, and their established relationships with bus operators in Mexico, so already knowing that segment of our passenger market.”

Damaris and Betterez have engaged in a 3-year agreement to jointly improve both the bus and shuttle passenger experience and Damaris’ overall partnership with CBX.

Damaris is excited for the opportunities the Betterez partnership will enable in helping to provide more passengers a reliable, quality transportation experience throughout Southern California, and continuing to provide an important segment of the CBX traveler’s end to end journey.

About Damaris Express

We are a Transportation Company based in San Diego, CA. We are the Official CBX Shuttle and we are dedicated to providing outstanding service.

For more information or to book a ticket visit: http://damarisexpress.com/

For media inquiries contact: reservations@damarisexpressinc.com