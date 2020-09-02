ZandCell Officially Launches Medical Product and Services Marketplace App

ZandCell Marketplace App ZandCell COVID-19 Rapid Test ZandCell Logo

ZandCell launches a marketplace app in response to increasing demands for a safe accessible tool to trade COVID-19 products such as PPE and coronavirus tests.

WYOMING, USA, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The marketplace application is a free tool for businesses, producers, and companies who want to trade and purchase medical products and services during this crisis.

“We decided to launch this software today after intensive testing for several weeks. Most people are not aware of the unprecedented number of frauds taking place every day in this sector. COVID-19 related medical products are needed around the world to fight the pandemic but you also have a large number of criminals trying to scam and steal money from companies trying to purchase or sell their products,” said Michael Zand, CEO of ZandCell.

“Unfortunately, financial crimes are not prioritized and the companies need to minimize and lower their risk. The natural reaction from companies has been that they avoid dealing with COVID-19 related products and services even when the profit margins have been very high

due to the risks involved.”

To help the world fight the COVID-19 pandemic we believe easy access to PPE (personal protective equipment) and COVID-19 diagnostic tests are very important. All over the world, there are fraud and fraud attempts happening on a never seen before level because of the difficulties of conducting normal business in these times.

To help companies, governments, and hospitals, we have launched a safe and encrypted trading platform for buyers and sellers to conduct PPE and diagnostic tests transactions.

“For example right now we have over 1 Billion examination gloves from different producers and over 1 Billion respiratory N95 masks from well-known brands. All our listed stocks have been verified and all our buyers and their financial capabilities will be verified when applying access to stock.”

“We also have our own ZandCell COVID-19 Rapid test listed on the marketplace.”

https://zandcell.com/zandcell-covid-19-rapid-test/

The marketplace app can be accessed here: https://zandcell.com/app/

Registration is free and access after verification.

About ZandCell

ZandCell LLC, is a privately held, biotechnology company committed to bringing to market life-transforming therapeutics for patients with untreatable diseases. The company focuses on diseases for which the unmet medical need is high, the biology for treatment is clear, and for which there are no current effective treatment modalities.

The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of disease therapeutics. ZandCell’s strategy is predicated upon time and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency. The overall objective of ZandCell and its operations is to develop medical treatments in the fields of regenerative medicine, gene editing, and immunotherapy worldwide.

For more information on ZandCell email: info@ZandCell.com.

Please visit the company’s website at ZandCell.com or follow @ZandCell on Twitter.