News Release - VAPO, Unlawful Trespass, Burglary - Derby Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A503426

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Amy LeClair, Det Sgt Clark Lombardi, Tpr Joshua

Mikkola                                            

STATION:  VSP-Derby                        

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 09-01-20 approximately 2130 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Nelson Hill Road in Derby VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Unlawful Trespass, Burglary             

 

ACCUSED: Christopher N Mead                                               

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morgan VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09-01-20 at approximately 2208 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks received a call from

the Victim, advising while at a residence on Nelson Hill Road in Derby, Mead

entered the residence, with another male, without consent.  Mead was placed

under arrest for these violations and is scheduled to be arraigned at VT

Superior Court, Criminal Division, Orleans County on 09-02-20 at 1230 hrs for

these violations.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09-02-20 at 1230 hrs           

COURT: VT Superior Court - Criminal Division - Orleans County

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Corporal Amy LeClair

VSP-Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby VT 05829

 

Tel: 802-334-8881

Fax: 802-334-4739

 

News Release - VAPO, Unlawful Trespass, Burglary - Derby Barracks

