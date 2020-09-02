News Release - VAPO, Unlawful Trespass, Burglary - Derby Barracks
CASE#: 20A503426
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Amy LeClair, Det Sgt Clark Lombardi, Tpr Joshua
Mikkola
STATION: VSP-Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 09-01-20 approximately 2130 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Nelson Hill Road in Derby VT
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Unlawful Trespass, Burglary
ACCUSED: Christopher N Mead
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morgan VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09-01-20 at approximately 2208 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks received a call from
the Victim, advising while at a residence on Nelson Hill Road in Derby, Mead
entered the residence, with another male, without consent. Mead was placed
under arrest for these violations and is scheduled to be arraigned at VT
Superior Court, Criminal Division, Orleans County on 09-02-20 at 1230 hrs for
these violations.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09-02-20 at 1230 hrs
COURT: VT Superior Court - Criminal Division - Orleans County
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Corporal Amy LeClair
VSP-Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby VT 05829
Tel: 802-334-8881
Fax: 802-334-4739