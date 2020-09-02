Westminster Barracks/ DUI Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B104094

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 09/01/2020 at approximately 2126 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 northbound, mm 36.4, Rockingham, VT

VIOLATION: DUI - Drugs

ACCUSED: Peter Iselin

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/01/2020 at approximately 2126 hours, State Troopers

stopped a vehicle on I-91 northbound near mile marker 36.4 in the Town of

Rockingham, VT (Windham County) for a motor vehicle violation. Investigation

revealed the operator, identified to be Peter Iselin, 66, was under the

influence of drugs while operating his motor vehicle. He was subsequently

arrested, transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing,

and later released on a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court

Windham Criminal Division on 10/27/20 to answer the charge of DUI - Drugs.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/27/2020 at 1330 hours

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Austin Soule

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT, 05346

802-722-4600

Austin.Soule@vermont.gov