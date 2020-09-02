Westminster Barracks/ DUI Drug
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B104094
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 09/01/2020 at approximately 2126 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 northbound, mm 36.4, Rockingham, VT
VIOLATION: DUI - Drugs
ACCUSED: Peter Iselin
AGE: 66
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/01/2020 at approximately 2126 hours, State Troopers
stopped a vehicle on I-91 northbound near mile marker 36.4 in the Town of
Rockingham, VT (Windham County) for a motor vehicle violation. Investigation
revealed the operator, identified to be Peter Iselin, 66, was under the
influence of drugs while operating his motor vehicle. He was subsequently
arrested, transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing,
and later released on a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court
Windham Criminal Division on 10/27/20 to answer the charge of DUI - Drugs.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/27/2020 at 1330 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Austin Soule
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT, 05346
802-722-4600
Austin.Soule@vermont.gov