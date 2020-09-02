Suspect Sought in a Defacing Public Property Offense: 900 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to a Defacing Public Property offense that occurred on Friday, August 28, 2020, in the 900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest.

Between approximately 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm, the suspect spray painted various parts of public property at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.