Thank you to all who completed the Softlink IC #gotknowledge2020 survey
The survey results are being analysed as we speak.
The only thing that you absolutely have to know, is the location of the library.”BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Softlink Information Centres, a leading supplier of library and research management systems always seeks to gain ever deeper knowledge of the libraries sector. We do that by asking those at the coalface. They are our trusted, primary source. It is the key to why our library management system Liberty, and research management system illumin, are loved by our customers. Our #gotknowledge2020 survey was another way for us to learn more. In return, we will share our findings.
The survey closed last month, and we were delighted with the number of completed surveys we received. We had responses from library staff in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Pacific region. Thank you to the many library and knowledge centre staff around the world who gave up some time to complete the survey!
Our specialists are currently analyzing all the responses. The report will be completed at the end of September.
There was no obligation for respondents to provide business or personal data. For those who did we will, as promised, protect their privacy. The report will be sent directly to those who provided us with a contact email address. We will also ensure the report is available on our website shortly thereafter for anyone who would like to read it.
As Softlink IC’s COO Sarah Thompson notes “the opinions and suggestions of those who work in the information sector, will guide Softlink IC’s library and research solutions. Our aim is not simply to meet expectations, but to exceed them. The survey was a great way to connect and learn more from those who work in a sector we are all passionate about.”
Once again, we would like to thank all library and knowledge workers for their time in completing the survey.
