JOIN THE CONVERSATION: NEGATIVE EXPOSURE WANTS TO HEAR FROM YOU!

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
We are just days away from the September 4th premiere of Negative Exposure, a film that is sure to generate discussion and debate. Get in on the discussion with your family and friends by hosting a Negative Exposure Watch Party, and after viewing the film, send us your comments in a sixty-second video that could be selected for our webpage and promotions. Negative Exposure will premiere on September 4th and can be downloaded at www.negativeexposuremovie.com and for Smart TV users, download Vimeo App and search “Negative Exposure.” Video comments can be submitted to: negativeexposuremovie@gmail.com.
American history has had a significant and symbolic role in shaping the attitudes within society. Racial and socioeconomic stereotypes have emerged from constructed beliefs created out of bias, ignorance and intolerance. The need for a conscious awakening and exploration of a paradigm shift is long overdue. Negative Exposure is issuing a call to action for all of us to begin, and continue discussions about racial and social reforms within our system of government, and the senseless killings of minority men and women. “The film is a mirror that reflects who we are as a society with all our warts and biases,” said Eric Warren Davis, who stars as Pastor Robert Kingsley, a pastor troubled by his own biases.
Negative Exposure offers a society that has “flipped.” Jayson Gresham is a young white man trapped in a cycle of poverty and despair amidst daily occurrences of police brutality and harassment from officers who disdainfully refer to community residents as “unruly animals.” Gang violence, drugs and spiritual decay haunt Jayson’s community, and as a single father of a baby girl, he desperately wants to break away and build a better life for his daughter. Jayson’s dreams come crashing down when he is caught in the crossfire of a confrontation spearheaded by the privileged black son of a local religious leader.
Get in on the conversation and make your opinion count. We want to hear from you. Download the movie, sit back, relax and send us your comments. We look forward to hearing from you!
