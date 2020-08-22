Negative Exposure: A Film that Stands As A Beacon For Social and Racial Reform
Race Relations Are Flipped In This New Release From E.D. Legacy Films
Negative Exposure reflects who we are as a society, with all our warts and biases."
The World is on fire! Protests have broken out in cities and states across America and in countries representing every continent. The protests are in support ofthe senseless killings of men and women at the hands of officials hired to serve and protect, and others who believe that stand your ground gives permission to kill a teen coming home with a bag of skittles and a soft drink, because he looked out of place in the neighborhood. The death of Trayvon Martin, a 17 year old African American high school student from Stanford, Florida, became the catalyst for Independent filmmaker E. Warren Davis to create the screenplay for the socially explosive Negative Exposure, a film that displays the harsh and abrasive reality of a society divided along racial lines.
In this new release from E.D. Legacy Films, racial stereotyping and denigration, senseless killings of American minorities, and a lack of empathy from the religious community are societal ills, perpetuated by a Fourth Estate that promulgates exploitative messages. Negative Exposure is a call to action for all of us to begin to discuss methods of social and racial reforms within our system of government and society as a whole. “Negative Exposure is a mirror that reflects who we are as a society with all our warts and biases,” said Davis who also stars in the film as Pastor Robert Kingsley, a man troubled by his own biases. “This film is not simply about racial problems, it’s about people stuck in a reality that defines how they are to exist in society, given their economic, spiritual and cultural differences. The movie brings to the screen a “flipped” society and presents the reality of racism in a way that causes you to focus on our similarities as individuals seeking equality and relevancy,” adds Davis.
The film is already gaining support from political leaders and organizations who support the messaging. Partnering with the National Black Caucus of State Legislators (NBCSL), an organization representing more than 50 million Americans of various racial backgrounds, Negative Exposure is the “clarion call-to-action” initiated by more than 700 legislators who are NBCSL members. Described as a “Parabolic Film,” Negative Exposure uses life experiences to highlight spiritual principles. The collaboration with the NBCSL goes one step further, utilizing legislation to transform policing into a model that is equitable and safe for communities of color. “The Solution is in the Resolution,” adds Davis. “We want to take audiences out of the dark into the light and joining forces with NBCSL to strengthen political advocacy in local communities is one way to accomplish this goal.”
Filmed exclusively in Columbia, South Carolina, with a screenplay co-written by Davis, and Director Tony Tite, Negative Exposure is the story of Jayson Gresham (Taylor Katsanis) a young White man trapped in a cycle of poverty and neglect. His community is in decay. Drugs, gang violence and police brutality and harassment are as common as a cold. Jayson has dreams of a better life, and when he is caught in the middle of a confrontation between the police and the privileged son of Pastor Kingsley, he makes a decision that will change perceptions, and ultimately his community.
“The reasons why there are so many protests across the country and the world is that people are tired of systems based on stereotypical perceptions that are not in step with a changing world and generations, ”said Davis. “The world is crying out for Justice and Change. It’s no longer classism or racism as usual, there has to be aclearer picture, and in Negative Exposure we offer the opportunity to look at where we need to be moving as a society.”
Negative Exposure will be released on September 4th and is available for pre-sale at www.negativeexposuremovie.com.
