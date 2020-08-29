Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 583 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,909 in the last 365 days.

Atlanta Actor Charles A. Black Featured in “Negative Exposure” from E.D. Legacy Films

Black Stars as Photographer Leroy Patmon in Negative Exposure

"Negative Exposure flips the script on the painful pathos pulled from today’s headlines. You’re gonna go ‘OMG’ at the end,” adds Black.”
— Charles A. Black
COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
CONTACT
Eja495@aol.com Diane@larche’communications.com
470-469-9458 404-273-3227

Atlanta Actor Charles A. Black Featured in
“Negative Exposure” from E.D. Legacy Films

COLUMBIA, SC – August 2020 – Charles A. Black, an Atlanta-based actor with more than 60 films to his credit is featured in the upcoming release, Negative Exposure from E.D. Legacy Films, scheduled for release September 4, 2020. Black portrays Leroy Patmon, a photographer who seems to represent both a spiritual and social awakening in the film. As Patmon, there is the feeling that something spiritually significant is about to take place whenever he appears, and by the end of the film, we understand why his character has been meandering throughout the film, and it is revelatory. “Negative Exposure flips the script on the painful pathos pulled from today’s headlines”, said Black. “With extraordinary twists and turns, its dark Truth is exposed to the glaring light of our own negative assumptions; partly through developments in my character’s “old school” darkroom! You’re gonna go ‘OMG’ at the end,” adds Black.

Originally from Miami, Florida, Black moved to Georgia to attend Morehouse College, where he was taught by the late Dr. Martin Luther King in a specialty class of only eight students studying Social Philosophy and Civil Disobedience. At Morehouse he was a student activist, serving as Chairman of Atlanta’s Student Movement. He also served as Editor of The Atlanta Inquirer a cultural and journalistic mainstay in Atlanta, and he recently wrote an article celebrating the paper’s 60 year anniversary.

Black is a recognizable presence in Atlanta’s film community. He is one of the industry’s busiest character actors, and his screen credits include, The Patriot (2000), Need for Speed (2014) Selma (2014) Barbara Shop: The Next Cut (2016) The Best of Enemies (2019) with Taraji P Henson and Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell, Love & Debt (2019), and a host of short films, commercials and local productions.
Negative Exposure will premiere on September 4th and is available for download at the website, www.negativeexposuremovie.com. For Smart TV users download the Vimeo App and search for “Negative Exposure.”
.-30-

Angela Smith
E.D. Legacy Films
+1 470-469-9458
email us here

You just read:

Atlanta Actor Charles A. Black Featured in “Negative Exposure” from E.D. Legacy Films

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.