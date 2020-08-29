Atlanta Actor Charles A. Black Featured in “Negative Exposure” from E.D. Legacy Films
COLUMBIA, SC – August 2020 – Charles A. Black, an Atlanta-based actor with more than 60 films to his credit is featured in the upcoming release, Negative Exposure from E.D. Legacy Films, scheduled for release September 4, 2020. Black portrays Leroy Patmon, a photographer who seems to represent both a spiritual and social awakening in the film. As Patmon, there is the feeling that something spiritually significant is about to take place whenever he appears, and by the end of the film, we understand why his character has been meandering throughout the film, and it is revelatory. “Negative Exposure flips the script on the painful pathos pulled from today’s headlines”, said Black. “With extraordinary twists and turns, its dark Truth is exposed to the glaring light of our own negative assumptions; partly through developments in my character’s “old school” darkroom! You’re gonna go ‘OMG’ at the end,” adds Black.
Originally from Miami, Florida, Black moved to Georgia to attend Morehouse College, where he was taught by the late Dr. Martin Luther King in a specialty class of only eight students studying Social Philosophy and Civil Disobedience. At Morehouse he was a student activist, serving as Chairman of Atlanta’s Student Movement. He also served as Editor of The Atlanta Inquirer a cultural and journalistic mainstay in Atlanta, and he recently wrote an article celebrating the paper’s 60 year anniversary.
Black is a recognizable presence in Atlanta’s film community. He is one of the industry’s busiest character actors, and his screen credits include, The Patriot (2000), Need for Speed (2014) Selma (2014) Barbara Shop: The Next Cut (2016) The Best of Enemies (2019) with Taraji P Henson and Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell, Love & Debt (2019), and a host of short films, commercials and local productions.
Negative Exposure will premiere on September 4th and is available for download at the website, www.negativeexposuremovie.com. For Smart TV users download the Vimeo App and search for “Negative Exposure.”
