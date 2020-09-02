Aeras Fog drone could be the key to opening up the economy and the NFL season

Pro Hall of Famer, Bobby Bell - Connecting World Merchandise Director of Promotions Aeras Fog products and services incorporate satellite uplinks in drones and a revolutionary electrostatic delivery system to reduce COVID-19 in stadiums, arenas, large indoor and outdoor venues and cities by as much as 99.999 percent.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every sports team on the planet is looking to get fans back in stadiums, arenas and other venues – eliminating COVID-19 is a must. Connecting World Merchandise , an innovative global wholesaler, and Aeras Fog , a company that produces the most powerful electrostatic drone , today announced a partnership to expand the availability of Aeras Fog products and services, which incorporate satellite uplinks in drones and a revolutionary electrostatic delivery system to reduce COVID-19 in stadiums, arenas, large indoor and outdoor venues and cities by as much as 99.999 percent. The possibilities are unlimited – imagine kids being back on playgrounds again.“The Aeras Fog drone and services could be the key to getting teams on the field and fans in the stands for the NFL season,” said Pro Football Hall of Famer, Bobby Bell - Connecting World Merchandise director of promotions. “The first time I saw this drone, I thought this is going to give fans and players peace of mind, saving teams and organizations time and money. This is the key that opens the doors.”The Aeras drone provides a one of a kind disinfectant application process for large areas and venues that creates more coverage and better results than anything currently offered on the market. The drone charges disinfectant particles at a higher voltage than any other electrostatic technology available, allowing for more time for the positively charged disinfectant to seek and land on its grounded surfaces, providing more coverage. The electrostatic sprayers charge liquid, such as disinfectants, as they pass through the sprayer’s nozzle. This charges the disinfectant droplets allowing them to actively seek out grounded surfaces. They not only stick to these surfaces but wrap around them to coat every area.“We have the most powerful delivery system to deploy electrostatic particles from a backpack or drone – it’s perfect for eliminating COVID-19 in stadiums, arenas, large indoor and outdoor venues, schools and even cities,” said INSERT NAME, CEO of Aeras Fog. “The way we deploy disinfectant means we aren’t just spraying the tops of surfaces – our delivery system wraps around the underside of seats and counters – COVID-19 has nowhere to hide.”About Aeras FogThe Aeras Fog Company specializes in electrostatic drone technology as well as disinfectant solutions for arenas, stadiums, parks, fields, buildings, schools and more. It believes in challenging the standards within its category. Its research and expertise have allowed it to develop and build new technologies and products that will inevitably become the “new standard” in electrostatic, large-area sanitization.About Connecting World MerchandiseConnecting World Merchandise, LLC is an innovative global wholesaler who provides best in class products designed to serve the current and changing needs of wholesalers and brokers around the globe. Its focus is on leveraging its manufacturing relationships to help wholesalers and brokers provide the best possible prices, product lines, innovative solutions, and options for their customers. It exists to provide end-to-end solutions to serve the world’s population. Learn more at https://connectingworldmerchandisellc.com/ ###

