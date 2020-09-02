STADION APPOINTS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER

Todd Lacey

Stadion Money Management announced Todd Lacey has been named Chief Revenue Officer, overseeing revenue generating functions for Stadion’s retirement business.

Stadion is positioned to build services and connect partners in ways that have not been done before. Aligning our revenue functions allows us to efficiently execute one cohesive strategy.” — Todd Lacey, Chief Revenue Officer, Stadion

WATKINSVILLE, GEORGIA, USA, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stadion Money Management, an independent managed account provider who offers personalized retirement services to plan sponsors and their participants, announced today that Todd Lacey has been named Chief Revenue Officer. In his role, Lacey will oversee a new division that unifies the revenue generating functions for Stadion’s retirement business. Lacey will be responsible for Stadion’s business development, sales, product development and marketing teams. Reporting to Stadion’s President and CEO, Jud Doherty, Lacey is based in Georgia.

Doherty comments, “As a result of our firm’s growth, expanded distribution partners and product offerings, we’ve created a new division at Stadion to strategically align all components along the product delivery chain. Under Todd’s oversight, I feel like we are even more strongly positioned to deliver on our goal of helping individuals invest with confidence and ease.”

Commenting on his appointment Lacey says, “Our strategic successes demonstrate the opportunity for managed accounts in the retirement space. Stadion is positioned to build services and connect partners in ways that have not been done before. Aligning our revenue functions in a single group further streamlines our organization and allows us to more efficiently and effectively execute one cohesive strategy.”

Lacey has been serving as the Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO) of Stadion’s retirement business since 2017. In that role, he has been responsible for overseeing the relationships with Stadion’s retirement recordkeeping partners as well as identifying and developing new channels of distribution and product development within the retirement business. Prior to joining Stadion, he held various roles at AEGON/Transamerica including EVP of Strategy & Corporate Development for Investments & Retirement, EVP of Business Development for the US retirement business and Senior Managing Director of Latin America. Prior to Transamerica, Todd was Founder & President of The (k)larity Group, a retirement plan advisory firm that was one of three finalists for the 2010 Plan Sponsor Retirement Plan Adviser Team of the Year Award.

About Stadion Money Management

Established in 1993, Stadion Money Management is an independent firm headquartered near Athens, Georgia. Stadion works with advisors and recordkeepers to build custom retirement plan and participant level investment solutions. As of 7/31/2020, Stadion managed approximately $2.76 billion. Visit Stadion Money Management at stadionmoney.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investments are subject to risk, and any of Stadion’s investment strategies may lose money. Forward looking statements cannot be guaranteed. There is no assurance of the future performance of any Stadion account. The opinions expressed are those of Stadion Money Management and are subject to change without notice. Stadion is a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Stadion’s investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

