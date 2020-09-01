Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 5000 Block of C Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, in the 5000 block of C Street, Southeast.

At approximately 9:25 am, the suspect exited a vehicle and approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and took the victim’s property. The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle.

The vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below. The vehicle is described as a gray Honda Accord with Virginia registration and front end damage.

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.