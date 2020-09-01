Suspect Sought in an Assault on a Police Officer Offense: 3000 Block of M Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault on a Police Officer offense that occurred on Saturday, August 8, 2020, in the 3000 block of M Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:23 pm, the suspect approached an on-duty MPD officer at the listed location. The suspect threatened and assaulted the officer. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.