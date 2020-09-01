Updated New Mexico COVID-19 cases: Now at 25,460; eight additional deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 110 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

30 new cases in Bernalillo County

4 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Curry County

32 new cases in Doña Ana County

8 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

10 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Otero County

7 new cases in Sandoval County

2 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

1 new case in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Tuesday reported eight additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. They are:

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

A second male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 787.

Previously reported numbers included one case in Quay County that has been identified as a duplicate and one case in Bernalillo County that was not lab confirmed – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 25,460 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 5,838 Catron County: 5 Chaves County: 731 Cibola County: 398 Colfax County: 19 Curry County: 675 Doña Ana County: 2,859 Eddy County: 500 Grant County: 83 Guadalupe County: 32 Harding County: 2 Hidalgo County: 98 Lea County: 1,132 Lincoln County: 171 Los Alamos County: 27 Luna County: 316 McKinley County: 4,213 Mora County: 6 Otero County: 222 Quay County: 62 Rio Arriba County: 358 Roosevelt County: 201 Sandoval County: 1,254 San Juan County: 3,194 San Miguel County: 82 Santa Fe County: 823 Sierra County: 38 Socorro County: 77 Taos County: 115 Torrance County: 63 Union County: 31 Valencia County: 514

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324 Otero County Prison Facility: 281 Otero County Processing Center: 159 Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 29 Lea County Correctional Facility: 4 Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1 Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1 Otero County Prison Facility: 473 Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1 Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

As of today, there are 72 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 13,073 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Artesia Atria Vista del Rio in Albuquerque Avamere at Roswell in Roswell Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes of Hobbs Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield Brookdale Santa Fe Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces Casa de Paz Senior Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell Casa Real in Santa Fe Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs Good Samaritan Society Grants Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque Good Samaritan Society Socorro Harmony Residential Care in Rio Rancho Heartfelt Manor in Roswell Heritage Assisted Living in Las Cruces Ladera Center in Albuquerque Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque Life Care Center of Farmington LifeSpire Assisted Living in Albuquerque Lovington Healthcare in Lovington McKinley Care Center in Gallup Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero Mission Arch Center in Roswell The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho New Mexico State Veterans’ Home in Truth or Consequences North Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Albuquerque Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque Princeton Place in Albuquerque Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque The Rehab Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque Retirement Ranches in Clovis The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho Saint Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque San Juan Center in Farmington Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces West Ridge Village in Albuquerque Wheatfields Senior Living in Clovis

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.