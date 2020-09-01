Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
UPDATED TIMES For the Satellite Feed for the 75th WWII Commemoration Ceremony

75th Commemoration of the End of WWII

75th WWII Commemoration

Feed is now available from 07:30 HST (13:30 ET)

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UPDATE: The satellite coordinates for the live feed for the Official Ceremony of the 75th WWII Commemoration will be available around the globe beginning at 07:30 HST (13:30 ET) on September 2nd. This will allow those taking the satellite coordinates to find and connect to the feed.

Other key times:
08:05 HST – Pre-program events begin
09:02 HST – Official 75th WWII Commemoration Ceremony, Battleship Missouri Memorial

The satellite details are as follows:

Ceremony Window:
September 2, 2020
(New) 13:30 ET – to approximately 17:30 ET or (New) 07:30 HST – to approximately 11:30 HST

MAIN FEED:
Satellite: Horizons-1 (127w) KU
Transponder: 10K-Lower
D/L Freq: 11891Mhz Vertical
Modulation: DVB-S2 8PSK
Symbol Rate: 15MSym
FEC: 5/6
Pilots: On
Rolloff: 20%
Video: MPEG-4 HD, 1080i, 59.94
Audio: Stereo

PODIUM ISO FEED:
Satellite: Horizons-1 (127w) KU
Transponder: 10K-Upper
D/L Freq: 11909Mhz Vertical
Modulation: DVB-S2 8PSK
Symbol Rate: 15MSym
FEC: 5/6
Pilots: On
Rolloff: 20%
Video: MPEG-4 HD, 1080i, 59.94
Audio: Stereo

If you are unable to see the satellite in your area, please work with your provider who can re-transmit to your area.

Other ways to join:
On our website at 75thwwiicommemoration.org/live
Facebook-live at 75thwwii
And on participating networks and at locations around the world.

For details of how to join the commemoration from afar, go to the official website at 75thwwiicommemoration.org

###

Patti Freedman
4Front Branding
+1 808-216-7744
