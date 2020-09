UPDATED TIMES For the Satellite Feed for the 75th WWII Commemoration Ceremony

75th WWII Commemoration

Feed is now available from 07:30 HST (13:30 ET)

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- UPDATE: The satellite coordinates for the live feed for the Official Ceremony of the 75th WWII Commemoration will be available around the globe beginning at 07:30 HST (13:30 ET) on September 2nd. This will allow those taking the satellite coordinates to find and connect to the feed.Other key times:08:05 HST – Pre-program events begin09:02 HST – Official 75th WWII Commemoration Ceremony, Battleship Missouri MemorialThe satellite details are as follows:Ceremony Window:September 2, 2020(New) 13:30 ET – to approximately 17:30 ET or (New) 07:30 HST – to approximately 11:30 HSTMAIN FEED:Satellite: Horizons-1 (127w) KUTransponder: 10K-LowerD/L Freq: 11891Mhz VerticalModulation: DVB-S2 8PSKSymbol Rate: 15MSymFEC: 5/6Pilots: OnRolloff: 20%Video: MPEG-4 HD, 1080i, 59.94Audio: StereoPODIUM ISO FEED:Satellite: Horizons-1 (127w) KUTransponder: 10K-UpperD/L Freq: 11909Mhz VerticalModulation: DVB-S2 8PSKSymbol Rate: 15MSymFEC: 5/6Pilots: OnRolloff: 20%Video: MPEG-4 HD, 1080i, 59.94Audio: StereoIf you are unable to see the satellite in your area, please work with your provider who can re-transmit to your area.Other ways to join:On our website at 75thwwiicommemoration.org/live Facebook-live at 75thwwii And on participating networks and at locations around the world.For details of how to join the commemoration from afar, go to the official website at 75thwwiicommemoration.org###