UPDATED TIMES For the Satellite Feed for the 75th WWII Commemoration Ceremony
Feed is now available from 07:30 HST (13:30 ET)HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UPDATE: The satellite coordinates for the live feed for the Official Ceremony of the 75th WWII Commemoration will be available around the globe beginning at 07:30 HST (13:30 ET) on September 2nd. This will allow those taking the satellite coordinates to find and connect to the feed.
Other key times:
08:05 HST – Pre-program events begin
09:02 HST – Official 75th WWII Commemoration Ceremony, Battleship Missouri Memorial
The satellite details are as follows:
Ceremony Window:
September 2, 2020
(New) 13:30 ET – to approximately 17:30 ET or (New) 07:30 HST – to approximately 11:30 HST
MAIN FEED:
Satellite: Horizons-1 (127w) KU
Transponder: 10K-Lower
D/L Freq: 11891Mhz Vertical
Modulation: DVB-S2 8PSK
Symbol Rate: 15MSym
FEC: 5/6
Pilots: On
Rolloff: 20%
Video: MPEG-4 HD, 1080i, 59.94
Audio: Stereo
PODIUM ISO FEED:
Satellite: Horizons-1 (127w) KU
Transponder: 10K-Upper
D/L Freq: 11909Mhz Vertical
Modulation: DVB-S2 8PSK
Symbol Rate: 15MSym
FEC: 5/6
Pilots: On
Rolloff: 20%
Video: MPEG-4 HD, 1080i, 59.94
Audio: Stereo
If you are unable to see the satellite in your area, please work with your provider who can re-transmit to your area.
Other ways to join:
On our website at 75thwwiicommemoration.org/live
Facebook-live at 75thwwii
And on participating networks and at locations around the world.
For details of how to join the commemoration from afar, go to the official website at 75thwwiicommemoration.org
