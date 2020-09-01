MnDOT, WisDOT to host virtual public meeting discussing Blatnik Bridge project (Sept. 1, 2020)

Duluth, Minn. – MnDOT and WisDOT are hosting a virtual public meeting on Thursday, Sept. 10, to discuss proposed improvements to the Blatnik Bridge. The project is planned for 2028.

To prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT is not hosting any in-person public meetings at this time. During this virtual meeting, MnDOT and WisDOT staff will give a presentation on the history of the Blatnik Bridge, the shared project between Minnesota and Wisconsin Department of Transportation offices, the need for future improvement or replacement and a timeline for the project. There will be a time to answer user-submitted questions during the meeting. It begins at 5 p.m.

To join the virtual meeting, and learn more about the project, visit the project webpage at http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/blatnik-bridge/ and click on the “meetings” tab. Those without internet access can also call 855-282-6330 to join the meeting. Meeting access code is 146 193 9242. For those unable to attend the meeting, a recording of the meeting will be available on the project’s webpage (listed above) to be viewed whenever convenient.

