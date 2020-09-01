Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-35 north Straight River Rest Area temporarily closed Sept. 2 during planned power outage (Sept. 1, 2020)

OWATONNA, Minn. – The northbound Interstate 35 Straight River Rest Area will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, Sept. 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. during a planned power outage, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The rest area is at mile marker 35 about 5 miles south of Hwy 14 at Owatonna.

The rest area for northbound traffic will reopen once Owatonna Public Utilities restores power on Wednesday afternoon.

MnDOT reminds motorists entering work zones that safety is the responsibility of all:

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
  • Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.
  • Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

I-35 north Straight River Rest Area temporarily closed Sept. 2 during planned power outage (Sept. 1, 2020)

