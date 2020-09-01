I-35 north Straight River Rest Area temporarily closed Sept. 2 during planned power outage (Sept. 1, 2020)

OWATONNA, Minn. – The northbound Interstate 35 Straight River Rest Area will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, Sept. 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. during a planned power outage, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The rest area is at mile marker 35 about 5 miles south of Hwy 14 at Owatonna.

The rest area for northbound traffic will reopen once Owatonna Public Utilities restores power on Wednesday afternoon.

