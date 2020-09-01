Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 871 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,261 in the last 365 days.

MnDOT to host virtual public meeting for Hwy 61 project, Knife River to Two Harbors (Sept. 1, 2020)

Duluth, Minn. – MnDOT is hosting a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 9, to discuss a 2021 road project from Knife River to Two Harbors.

The project includes resurfacing seven miles of Highway 61 from Knife River to Two Harbors, repairing or replacing culverts, installing new guardrail and a proposed reduced conflict intersection at Hwy 61 and County Road 9 (Stanley Road).

  To prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT is not hosting any in-person public meetings at this time. During this virtual meeting, MnDOT staff will give a presentation on the resurfacing project and how a reduced conflict intersection works. There will be time to answer user-submitted questions during the meeting. It begins at 5 p.m.

To join the virtual meeting, and learn more about the project, visit the project webpage at http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy61-twoharbors/. Those without internet access can also call 855-282-6330 to join the meeting. Meeting access code is 146 817 0182. For those unable to attend the meeting, a recording of the meeting will be available on the project’s webpage (listed above) to be viewed whenever convenient.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at https://facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.

###

You just read:

MnDOT to host virtual public meeting for Hwy 61 project, Knife River to Two Harbors (Sept. 1, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.