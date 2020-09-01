MnDOT to host virtual public meeting for Hwy 61 project, Knife River to Two Harbors (Sept. 1, 2020)

Duluth, Minn. – MnDOT is hosting a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 9, to discuss a 2021 road project from Knife River to Two Harbors.

The project includes resurfacing seven miles of Highway 61 from Knife River to Two Harbors, repairing or replacing culverts, installing new guardrail and a proposed reduced conflict intersection at Hwy 61 and County Road 9 (Stanley Road).

To prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT is not hosting any in-person public meetings at this time. During this virtual meeting, MnDOT staff will give a presentation on the resurfacing project and how a reduced conflict intersection works. There will be time to answer user-submitted questions during the meeting. It begins at 5 p.m.

To join the virtual meeting, and learn more about the project, visit the project webpage at http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy61-twoharbors/. Those without internet access can also call 855-282-6330 to join the meeting. Meeting access code is 146 817 0182. For those unable to attend the meeting, a recording of the meeting will be available on the project’s webpage (listed above) to be viewed whenever convenient.

