Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. Completes 7,500 SF Sale to the Port of Corpus Christi
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. recently completed the sale of 921 N Port Ave to the Port of Corpus Christi. The 7,500 square foot industrial building sits on 2.35 acres at the corner of Port Ave and IH 37. The property was previously leased by Equipment Depot. Cravey Real Estate associate Adam Stern represented the Seller, KWM Investment LTD.
About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
Cravey Real Estate Services is a full service commercial and industrial real estate company based in Corpus Christi, Texas. We sell, lease, and manage Commercial, Industrial, Warehouse, Office, Retail, Shopping Centers, Land, and Investment Properties in Texas. To learn more, visit our website at https://craveyrealestate.com/.
Adam Stern
