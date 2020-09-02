ZE PowerGroup and AgFlow Develop a Partnership to Expand Access to Crucial Agricultural Commodities Data
ZE and AgFlow are Poised to Deliver More Options to Their Consumers in Agricultural Data with Access to Crucial Agricultural Commodities Data
We are dedicated to collaborating with strong and trusted data partners, such as AgFlow, to help build reliable and effective data management practices. ”RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZE PowerGroup Inc., a global leader in end-to-end data management and analytics, is partnering with AgFlow. A Geneva-based Swiss physical market data analysis company across Grains, Oilseeds, and Vegoils. AgFlow’s mission is to digitalize agricultural markets. The company is one-of-a-kind in its field and is one of the most trusted names in the agricultural market data analysis industry. To that end, AgFlow provides a platform to keep track of cash prices, import-export flows, and freight indications for Grains, Oilseeds, and Vegoils. AgFlow also provides API access to years of historical data & complete cash forward curves to build forecasting and risk management models. AgFlow serves traders, analysts, risk managers, purchasing managers, among others, globally.
— Derek Smith, Director of Data Engineering, ZE
The AgFlow products offer a wide array of data-based features, including on-demand access to real-time all Incoterms price indications – including FOB, CIF, and domestic quotes, trades, freight prices indications, tenders, and market reports across Grains, Oilseeds, and Vegoils; as well as real-time vessel line-up data covering over 150 major export ports globally.
“At AgFlow, we pride ourselves around delivering privileged data that is not otherwise available on the marketplace. We see a partnership between ZE PowerGroup and AgFlow as one with very natural synergies.” Says James Matthews, Head of Growth at AgFlow. “If ZEMA is the engine, then AgFlow is the fuel and combined we believe AgFlow and ZEMA can address many challenges immediately for active market participants, regardless of what stage the business is at in their own agricultural data digital revolution.”
By collaborating together, ZE PowerGroup will enable clients to access the AgFlow data within their award-winning ZEMA, a data integration and analytics platform. Currently, ZEMA has over 10,000 data reports available from 1,000 data sources and over 10,000 reports and. ZE is constantly embracing newer data sources in order to offer their consumers market participants with unparalleled data experience.
Commodity and manufacturing companies rely heavily on timely agricultural data to make informed business decisions. At ZE, we are dedicated to collaborating with strong and trusted data partners, such as AgFlow, to help build reliable and effective data management practices,” said Derek Smith, Director of Data Engineering, ZE PowerGroup. “We are delighted to announce this partnership with AgFlow and look forward to working with them on future initiatives, not only in data and agriculture but also across other asset classes.”
Listen to James Matthews of AgFlow at a two-half day virtual summit to learn new data and analytics trends, transformative technologies in the Agriculture, Commodities, and Energy industry sectors.
About AgFlow
Contact: James Matthews, Head of Growth
Email: james.matthews@agflow.com
About ZE PowerGroup (ZE) and ZEMA
Established in 1995, ZE’s sole purpose is to help clients to be more efficient through information automation and superior services. ZE is the developer of ZEMA™, comprehensive data integration, and analytics platform for resolving data management and business process automation challenges. By providing unrivaled data collection, analytics, curve management, and integration capabilities, ZEMA offers end-to-end automated business process solutions for clients in all markets and industries.
ZE is the recent winner of the EnergyRisk Data House of the Year, 2020 Data Breakthrough Award for Cloud Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) Solution of the Year and Ranked #1 at the EnergyRisk Software Ranking for Data Management Firm. For more information, visit www.ze.com
Contact: Michelle Mollineaux, Manager, Marketing and Business Development
Phone: +1 778.296.4189 | Email: michelle.mollineaux@ze.com
