MDA Now Accepting Applications for Noxious Weed/Invasive Plant Grants

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is accepting applications for the 2021 Noxious Weed and Invasive Plant Grant. Counties, municipalities, tribal governments, and weed management entities (including weed management areas) may apply for grants to mitigate noxious weeds around the state. Grants for fiscal year 2021 will be funded up to $5,000. The awards are intended to support local projects.

Since 2018, the MDA Noxious Weed and Invasive Plant Grant has awarded over $1 million to fund a variety of activities such as purchasing equipment and supplies, conducting mapping and outreach activities, and hiring private applicators to manage noxious weeds. Ninety-nine projects were awarded averaging $9,000.

Review the request for proposals (RFP) and find the application on the MDA website. Applications are due no later than 4:00 p.m. on October 15, 2020. Questions can be directed to Emilie Justen, MDA Noxious Weed Law Coordinator, at Emilie.Justen@state.mn.us.

The grant program is funded by the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund as recommended by the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources (LCCMR).

Media Contact Margaret Hart, MDA Communications 651-201-6131 Margaret.Hart@state.mn.us

