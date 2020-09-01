Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park Transitions to Winter Hours

Tue Sep 01 10:21:29 MDT 2020

(Ulm, MT) – First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will switch to winter hours on September 14th. From September 14 to March 31, the Visitor Center and park entrance gates will be open Wednesday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. The park will be closed on Mondays, Tuesdays and observes state and federal holidays. Walk-in access to the park is allowed until dark. The road gates at the top of the Jump may be closed during deep snow events. For information on upcoming park events, please visit the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park’s Facebook page or the park website.

What: First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park Transitions to Winter Hours

When: Monday, September 14th, 2020- March 31st, 2021

Where: First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park Visitor Center located 10 miles south of Great Falls on I-15, take Ulm exit, then 3.5 miles North-west on paved county road.

http://stateparks.mt.gov/first-peoples-buffalo-jump/

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park Transitions to Winter Hours

