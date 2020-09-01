Cantey Tech Consulting Expanding Operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Cantey Tech Consulting, an IT support and consulting firm, today announced plans to expand operations in Charleston County. The project will create 25 new jobs.

Founded in 2007, Cantey Tech Consulting offers hosting services, server management, data security and consulting services to a variety of industries. Consistently named on the Inc. 5000 list, Cantey Tech Consulting specializes in providing individualized and responsive IT support to clients across the U.S.

Located at 2702 Azalea Drive in North Charleston, Cantey Tech Consulting’s growth will enable the company to aggressively expand into the medical, legal, business and education sectors.

The expansion is expected to be completed by 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Cantey Tech Consulting team should visit https://canteytech.com/careers/.

Quotes

“Our headquarters and primary office will always be here in Charleston County. It’s a great place to work and grow our business. Most importantly, Charleston is a big draw for technical talent and, in our IT support and consulting business, people are everything.” -Cantey Tech Consulting CEO Willis Cantey

“It’s always exciting to see one of our existing businesses increase its footprint in South Carolina. We celebrate Cantey Tech Consulting’s decision to expand its North Charleston operations and create new jobs for our citizens. We work hard every day to strengthen our business-friendly climate, so we will continue to see South Carolina companies expand and create more jobs.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina boasts a talented, well-trained workforce, and that’s why companies like Cantey Tech Consulting find success here. We congratulate this great company on this announcement, and we look forward to continuing this partnership for years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Cantey Tech Consulting’s growth since it was founded in 2007 is a testament to the robust business resources available in our region. On behalf of Charleston County, we celebrate Cantey Tech Consulting and the 25 jobs created for our community.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey

“Cantey Tech Consulting is an example of the success businesses can find in Charleston County, utilizing our region’s brightest talent and the resources available through our Business Concierge program. We congratulate Cantey Tech Consulting on their expansion and will remain committed to providing resources to fuel future growth plans.” -Charleston County Economic Development Executive Director Steve Dykes