Entrepreneur Kyle York Joins the Canvs Board of Directors
Canvs, a leader in emotion and behavior insights, announced today that Kyle York, CEO and cofounder of hybrid strategic advisory, investment and operational growth firm York IE, has been appointed to the Canvs Board of Directors. York joins Jared Feldman, Founder and CEO, Canvs, Jason Stein, Founder and General Partner at SC.Holdings, and Josh Lamstein, a partner at early-stage venture capital firm KEC Ventures on the board.
“As both an entrepreneur and an operator, I understand the challenges and obstacles that come with launching and growing a company,” said York. “As the leading platform for emotion insights, Canvs has already successfully launched its product to the world. I’m thrilled to be joining the Canvs Board of Directors to help drive strategy in this next wave of growth for the company as they transform the way companies analyze and leverage open-ended text and the untapped market of emotion measurement.”
As the co-founder, CEO and managing partner at York IE, York brings 20 years of experience in technology and business to the Canvs Board of Directors. York IE, which offers a unique hybrid strategic advisory, investment and operation growth model for its clients, recently announced Canvs as part of its second cohort of startup investments in July of this year. Canvs is also part of York IE’s services practice, offering companies direct access to integrated growth advising in market and product strategy, business growth strategy, and marketing and communication services.
Investing and advising in more than 75 startups over the past decade, including major names like Crystal and Datanyze, York is an expert in the global internet, cloud, SaaS, IaaS, and technology markets and trends. He works closely with entrepreneurs and investors to help them realize their shared ambition to build good companies, create new jobs, grow generational wealth and impact the world. Previously, York was the vice president of product strategy for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and general manager for the Oracle Dyn Global Business Unit. He joined Oracle after nearly a decade at Dyn in executive leadership roles, including chief revenue officer, where he spearheaded growth prior to the Oracle acquisition in 2016.
“We’re extremely excited to welcome Kyle as part of the Canvs Board,” said Jared Feldman, Founder and CEO, Canvs. “Kyle’s experience with technology companies adds tremendous value to Canvs and makes him a perfect addition to our team. His perspectives will be instrumental as we continue to grow our brand, services and products, and our business.”
Canvs also announced its second consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the United States. With three-year revenue growth of 81.68%, Canvs earned the rank of 4,178 on the prestigious 2020 list.
Through identifying a massive number of expressions and analyzing more than 10 billion conversations, Canvs’ AI and machine learning platform quickly turns open-ended text from social media, marketing campaigns, and customer surveys into powerful insights that can improve product and brand experiences. Its clients include market research firms, as well as some of the world's largest media companies, brands, and agencies including Comcast, Fox, Turner and Netflix. Canvs is an official Facebook Media Solutions partner, and also partners with Social Content Ratings® to provide the most holistic measurement of social TV at scale.
To learn more about Canvs and how it is empowering a more empathetic world, visit canvs.ai.
ABOUT CANVS
Canvs AI is an emotion and behavior insights platform that understands how consumers feel, why they feel that way, and the business impact those feelings and behaviors create for brands. Through identifying a massive number of expressions and analyzing more than 10 billion conversations, Canvs’ patented AI and machine learning platform and APIs quickly turn open-ended text from social media, marketing campaigns and customer surveys into powerful insights that can improve product and brand experiences. Brands like Disney and AMC, and research companies like Triangulum Insights and Luma Research use Canvs to create research efficiencies, unlock marketing opportunities and increase revenue with the power of emotion and behavior insights. Start understanding your customers better at canvs.ai.
