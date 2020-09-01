Warroad area residents invited to online open house for future Hwy 11 project (Aug. 31, 2020)

Online open house is live Aug. 31 through Sept. 14

BEMIDJI, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to participate in an online open house for a reconstruction project planned on Highway 11 in Warroad in 2023. Community members are invited to attend as it is convenient for them. The online format allows participants to learn more and give feedback on the scope of the project and proposed key intersection improvements.

The open house is posted on the project website www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/hwy11-warroad.

In addition to the online open house, a third live coffee and conversation discussion will take place on Sept. 16 from 3 to 4 p.m. Recordings of two previous virtual Coffee and Conversation discussions from Aug. 26 are available for viewing as well. Visit the meetings tab on the project website for more information.

MnDOT, in collaboration with Roseau County and the City of Warroad, plans to reconstruct Highway 11 between County Road 5 and Highway 313/Cedar Avenue NW in Warroad. Construction is scheduled to take place in 2023. This two-lane highway is in need of long-term improvements to address aging infrastructure.

To prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT is not hosting any in-person public meetings at this time. MnDOT encourages participation by all as we believe everyone should have an equal opportunity to enjoy the programs, services and activities we provide.

Please join the MnDOT District 2 Facebook group for updates on construction, road conditions and other transportation related topics facebook.com/groups/mndotnorthwest/ . For a complete list of projects for 2020, please visit mndot.gov/d2. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###