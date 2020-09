Sep 1, 2020

The Wyoming Veterans Commission will hold its quarterly meeting Sept. 10, at 3 p.m. at the Inn at Lander, War Bonnet Room, 260 Grand View Dr., in Lander.

Veterans from around the state are invited to attend. Items on the agenda include Skilled Nursing Facility update, Highly Rural VA Transportation Grant and 2021 Legislative Interim topics.

The meeting is expected to adjourn by 5 p.m. For more information, contact the Veterans Commission at 307-777-8151.