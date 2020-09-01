COURAGE IGENE CONCLUDES SUCCESSFUL OUTREACH
COURAGE IGENE DALLAS COMMUNITY OUTREACH HELPED MANYDALLAS, TEXAS, DALLAS, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The monthly community Evangelism Outreach of Courage Igene ended im a grand style. He led a team of his parishioners to the parking lot of Southwest Market in Garland Texas. There, they ministered to bystanders, those going in and out of stores, giving them palliatives and sharing the good news of love with them. He later led the team to North Dallas where they continued reaching out to everyone they met.
They spend their Sunday services in fellowship and sharing of food items to everyone. Courage Igene is now working on a Back To School Outreach for the Youth. His continuous laudable efforts have made an impact in the community.
He is working on his online school of ministry to empower many around the world. Courage Igene is the Senior Pastor of All Nations Churches and has written six books. He is a leader and visionary which is setting the pace for today's young people.
Courage Igene
Courage Igene
+1 2143352380
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook