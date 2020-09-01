Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 895 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,194 in the last 365 days.

Florida PSC Accepts ALJ’s Order for DEF to Return $16.1 Million

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) today adopted a Administrative Law Judge’s (ALJ) recommendation to enter a final order finding that Duke Energy Florida, LLC failed to demonstrate “that it acted prudently in operating its Bartow Unit 4 plant in restoring the unit to service after the February 2017 forced outage.”  The total $16.1 million for replacement power costsresulting from the steam turbine outages from April 2017 through September 2019will be returned to DEF customers.

“We accepted the ALJ’s Recommended Order, as filed, finding no legal basis for rejecting or modifying the factual findings or conclusions of law,” said PSC Chairman Gary Clark.  “The Florida Statutes set a high bar for rejecting an ALJ’s findings, and we accept the ALJ’s recommendation that DEF’s customers deserve restitution for the Bartow Unit 4 forced outage.”

Because the PSC conducts all of its proceedings under Florida’s sunshine law, it cannot close a hearing, even one dealing extensively with confidential materials.  In recognition of the confidential nature of the witnesses’ testimony in this docket, the PSC referred the issue of the replacement power costs associated with the February 2017 outage at the Bartow Unit 4 plant to the Division of Administrative Hearings (DOAH) in November 2019 for further proceedings and entry of a recommended order.

DEF serves approximately 1.8 million customers in Florida.   

For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.

Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.

You just read:

Florida PSC Accepts ALJ’s Order for DEF to Return $16.1 Million

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.