Re-Imagining The Education System (in response to Coronavirus)

We want to do our part to keep your kids safe this year in the classroom. Introducing the Study Shield 101 from Formaspace Contract. Formaspace created the heavy-duty tables and desks for the Arizona State University makerspace shown above.

As schools prepare to welcome students back, we take a look at the changes that facility managers need to make to ensure schools are safe.

If done correctly, reopening schools appears to be safe. Based on the experience of other countries and research, children are less likely to transmit the virus and have lower morbidity rates.” — Formaspace