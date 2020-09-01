Re-Imagining The Education System (in response to Coronavirus)
We want to do our part to keep your kids safe this year in the classroom. Introducing the Study Shield 101 from Formaspace Contract.
As schools prepare to welcome students back, we take a look at the changes that facility managers need to make to ensure schools are safe.
If done correctly, reopening schools appears to be safe. Based on the experience of other countries and research, children are less likely to transmit the virus and have lower morbidity rates.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After months of overseeing their children’s online instruction at home, the question on the lips of every parent with school or college-age kids is, “will it be safe for my children to go back to school?”
— Formaspace
Meanwhile, teachers and school administrators, who were thrust into the unenviable position of suddenly having to create an online instruction curriculum out of thin air just a few months ago, are now grappling with the next challenge: preparing to welcome students back on campus and devising plans and policies to keep them safe once they return.
12 Compelling Reasons Why Students Need To Return To School
Quite understandably, there’s been a lot of uncertainty among parents, instructors, and school administrators about the various proposed plans for students to return to in-person instruction.
Nonetheless, school districts across the country are working hard to prepare their campuses to welcome back returning students.
Here are 12 reasons why advocates for reopening schools believe it’s the right thing to do:
1. Schools Underpin the Economy
Economists and government officials believe we need functioning schools for the economy to recover. Many working parents are simply unable to return to their jobs if they have school-age children at home. Furthermore, the economy depends upon young school graduates entering the workforce to replace retiring baby boomers.
2. Evidence that Schools Can Reopen Safely
If done correctly, reopening schools appears to be safe, based on the experience of other countries and research showing children are less likely to transmit the virus and have significantly lower morbidity rates than adult populations. We want to do our part to keep your kids safe this year in the classroom with the Study Shield 101 from Formaspace Contract.
3. Pediatrician Group Argues that Schools Need to Reopen for Student Well-Being
Medical experts at the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommend reopening schools, pointing out there is a greater risk of long-term harm due to developmental problems if students remain out of school.
4. Schools Help Develop Socialization Skills
Students not attending school will miss out on developing important socialization skills, such as cooperation and teamwork, recognized as key factors for success in life and at work.
Read more...
Julia Solodovnikova
Formaspace
+1 800-251-1505
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn