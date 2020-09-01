Transfer announcement - Co-directors, Fair and Impartial Policing

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

TRANSFER ANNOUNCEMENT – CO-DIRECTORS, FAIR & IMPARTIAL POLICING

DATE: Sept. 1, 2020

FROM: Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director

TRANSFER: Co-directors – Fair & Impartial Policing and Community Affairs

Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police, is pleased to announce the following staffing changes:

Capt. Julie Scribner, Staff Operations Commander, to commander and co-director, Fair & Impartial Policing and Community Affairs at Headquarters.

Dr. Etan Nasreddin-Longo, co-chair of the Vermont State Police Fair and Impartial Policing Committee, to co-director, Fair & Impartial Policing and Community Affairs at Headquarters.

Capt. Scribner has served the people of Vermont for more than 20 years. She began her state police career in 2001 as a trooper at the Royalton Barracks before becoming a detective trooper at the New Haven Barracks in 2008. She served in that capacity until 2010, when she was promoted to sergeant at the Office of Professional Development in Pittsford, where she focused on recruiting and training. Her next assignment was as a detective sergeant at the New Haven Barracks in 2014. Three years later, she was promoted to lieutenant as director of Internal Affairs at Headquarters in Waterbury. She was promoted to captain/Staff Operations Commander at Headquarters in spring 2019.

In addition to those duties, Capt. Scribner previously served on the Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team, the Crisis Negotiation Unit, and as a drill instructor and training assistant at the Vermont Police Academy.

Dr. Nasreddin-Longo has served on the Vermont State Police Fair & Impartial Policing Committee since 2014 and became its co-chair in 2016. He also has served on the Vermont Attorney General’s Racial Disparities in the Criminal and Juvenile Justice System Advisory Panel since 2018. Additionally, he designs and conducts anti-bias training for new recruits at the Vermont Police Academy in Pittsford and for other agencies across the state.

Dr. Nasreddin-Longo earned a Ph.D. in ethnomusicology and composition in 1991 from the University of Chicago and was a visiting professor at Marlboro College from 2004-15. He previously was a member of ACT UP (AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power) in the late 1980s, and he served on a committee that reviewed the civil rights practices of the University of Chicago Police Department in the 1980s and ’90s.

The co-directors of Fair & Impartial Policing and Community Affairs oversee the agency’s comprehensive program to ensure fair and impartial policing practices at all levels of the state police. These efforts include building relationships of trust with communities of color and other minority communities, diversifying the workforce, and improving cultural awareness. Among the objectives of the co-directors are administering initiatives related to recruitment and hiring; training; supervision and accountability of front-line supervisors; outreach to diverse communities; the collection of traffic-stop data; assessment of institutional practices; and reviews of state police policies.

The work of the co-directors is part of the Vermont State Police’s longstanding commitment to fair and impartial policing, which has accelerated since early 2020 with the Department of Public Safety’s proposed modernization strategy and 10-point law enforcement reform initiative.

Capt. Scribner succeeds Capt. Garry Scott, who is retiring effective Nov. 20. Dr. Nasreddin-Longo fills a newly created part-time position. His appointment is effective immediately.

Capt. Scribner and Dr. Nasreddin-Longo can be reached at Vermont State Police Headquarters in Waterbury at 802-244-8781, or by email at Julie.Scribner@vermont.gov and Etan.Nasreddin-Longo@vermont.gov. More information about Fair & Impartial Policing and Community Affairs is available at https://vsp.vermont.gov/communityaffairs.

- 30 -