Merrifield Campaign Has Widespread Grassroots Support
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last night, Will Merrifield filed a campaign finance report closing out August 2020. Throughout his campaign, Will has been able to generate a large amount of grassroots support, all the while refusing contributions from corporations and other organizations that don’t uphold his values.
“I’ve always been steadfast in doing what’s right, even if it’s not the easiest way out. After law school, I knew I had to put my knowledge to use helping people who needed a hand. That’s why I’ve spent 8 years working at the Washington Legal Clinic for the Homeless -- because doing what’s right matters,” said Will Merrifield, Independent candidate for DC Council At-Large.
“I work the same way in the campaign. You can’t do one thing and say another; you can see candidates and politicians on the Council speaking out of both sides of their mouths all the time. I don’t operate that way, and my values as an advocate for the working-class are more important to me than playing politics.”
Will has not and will not accept any contributions, cash or in-kind, from corporations, including developers; organizations that support charter schools; organizations that support overpolicing and continuing the system of unjust law enforcement; or any other organization that is antithetical to Will’s mission of creating a community that works together to make sure everyone gets a fair shake.
Will’s grassroots campaign is supported by 430 Washingtonians -- 81% of his donors. In terms of total raised, 75% of the dollars contributed have come from the District.
Will Merrifield is running for D.C. Council At-Large in the November 3, 2020 election. He has been a tenant rights attorney, working with tenant associations across the District to prevent displacement and preserve truly affordable and safe housing. He believes every person deserves a safe home, a quality education, and reliable employment - and will work hard to make sure every resident can achieve success.
Jacqueline Hixson
“I’ve always been steadfast in doing what’s right, even if it’s not the easiest way out. After law school, I knew I had to put my knowledge to use helping people who needed a hand. That’s why I’ve spent 8 years working at the Washington Legal Clinic for the Homeless -- because doing what’s right matters,” said Will Merrifield, Independent candidate for DC Council At-Large.
“I work the same way in the campaign. You can’t do one thing and say another; you can see candidates and politicians on the Council speaking out of both sides of their mouths all the time. I don’t operate that way, and my values as an advocate for the working-class are more important to me than playing politics.”
Will has not and will not accept any contributions, cash or in-kind, from corporations, including developers; organizations that support charter schools; organizations that support overpolicing and continuing the system of unjust law enforcement; or any other organization that is antithetical to Will’s mission of creating a community that works together to make sure everyone gets a fair shake.
Will’s grassroots campaign is supported by 430 Washingtonians -- 81% of his donors. In terms of total raised, 75% of the dollars contributed have come from the District.
Will Merrifield is running for D.C. Council At-Large in the November 3, 2020 election. He has been a tenant rights attorney, working with tenant associations across the District to prevent displacement and preserve truly affordable and safe housing. He believes every person deserves a safe home, a quality education, and reliable employment - and will work hard to make sure every resident can achieve success.
Jacqueline Hixson
Will Merrifield for DC Council
+1 770-362-2408
email us here