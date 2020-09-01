ASCENSUS ADDS STADION’S STORYLINE MANAGED ACCOUNT TO RECORDKEEPING OFFERING

Stadion Money Management announced today that Ascensus has made Stadion’s StoryLine managed account service available on its retirement recordkeeping platform.

With the extensive reach of Ascensus, we believe this partnership will provide us new opportunities to provide plans and participants personalized investment portfolios.” — Jud Doherty, President & CEO of Stadion

WATKINSVILLE, GEORGIA, USA, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stadion Money Management, an independent managed account provider who offers personalized retirement services to plan sponsors and their participants, announced today that Ascensus, the largest independent provider of recordkeeping services in the United States, has made Stadion’s StoryLine managed account service available on its retirement recordkeeping platform. This addition will enable advisor partners and plan sponsors access to Stadion’s personalized retirement service through Ascensus.

“I am pleased that we are partnering with an industry leader like Ascensus, whose technology helps millions of people save for retirement. Adding our managed account service is consistent with Ascensus’ goal of offering flexible, in-plan employee advice solutions,” said Jud Doherty, President & CEO of Stadion. “With the extensive reach of Ascensus, we believe this partnership will provide us new opportunities to provide plans and participants personalized investment portfolios.”

StoryLine is a professionally managed investment service that uses participant data, with participant authorization, provided by Ascensus to build personalized allocations. Participants can then further customize their portfolio through an online participant experience. Stadion’s managed account is designed to include factors beyond a participant's target retirement date, such as salary, 401(k) balance, risk tolerance, contribution rates, gender, and additional assets held outside of the retirement plan. StoryLine offers participants an easy-to-use experience, access to Stadion’s U.S.-based call center and ongoing communications to promote retirement readiness.

“We’re pleased to work with Stadion to integrate their personalized account management services into the retirement plan products administered through Ascensus and our institutional partners,” states David Musto, Ascensus’ president and CEO. “Ascensus is constantly looking to expand solution flexibility for our institutional partners as well as our ability to help advisors and clients manage risk while driving better retirement outcomes for savers. Our collaboration with Stadion represents yet another major milestone in that journey, and we look forward to making these services available to our partners.”

About Ascensus

Ascensus helps millions of people save for what matters—retirement, education, and healthcare. Their technology, market insights, and business knowledge seek to enhance the growth and success of their partners, their clients, and savers. Ascensus is the largest independent recordkeeping services provider, third-party administrator, and government savings facilitator in the United States. For more information, visit ascensus.com.

About Stadion Money Management

Established in 1993, Stadion Money Management is an independent firm headquartered near Athens, Georgia. Stadion works with advisors and recordkeepers to build custom retirement plan and participant level investment solutions. As of 7/31/2020, Stadion managed approximately $2.76 billion. Visit Stadion Money Management at stadionmoney.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investments are subject to risk, and any of Stadion’s investment strategies may lose money. Forward looking statements cannot be guaranteed. There is no assurance of the future performance of any Stadion account. The opinions expressed are those of Stadion Money Management and are subject to change without notice. Stadion is a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Stadion’s investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

